City facilities in Sioux City to remain closed to the public

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Gov. Reynolds issued a proclamation Thursday allowing counties to reopen businesses, so long as those establishments follow certain guidelines.

This includes Woodbury County, but the City of Sioux City has announced facilities such as city hall, parks and city offices will continue to remain closed to the general public until further notice.

City officials say these conditions will be reviewed on May 15.

Officials say Sioux City remains fully operational and staff can be reached by phone or email. A staff directory can be found here.