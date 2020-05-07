Dakota City, Nebraska Tyson plant re-opens; new safety measures taken

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- After several days of what the company describes as 'deep cleaning', Tyson Foods resumed production at its Dakota City beef processing plant today.

With the Tyson Plant in Dakota City back up and running, officials say new measures are being taken for the safety and health of their employees.

We've got the safety of our team members first and foremost," said Shane Miller, Senior Vice President of beef enterprise for Tyson.

Last week, 4,300 workers at the Tyson Foods Plant, in Dakota City, Nebraska, were screened for COVID-19.

Shane Miller, senior vice president of beef enterprise for Tyson, says now that the plant is back up and running, employee safety is their top priority.

"Ag in the Midwest is a critical business and we fully understand that. We fully understand our responsibility to try to get our businesses up and running as quickly as possible. But safety is at the forefront and we're not going to compromise it," Miller said.

Tyson isn't saying how many of its employees at the Dakota City plant have tested positive for the virus.

"You know this thing is very fluid. And it's evolving very quickly and as I mentioned Tyson in itself we look at this holistically so we have well over a hundred different facilities and plants and it's really hard to say I've got this many in this plant and this many in this plant on this day," said Miller. "So the company is declined to release those numbers. It's not like we're trying to hide anything, it's the fluidity of it and what's changing from day to day that makes it very difficult and a moment of time to say this is where we're at today," he said.

Miller says measures like 6 feet of social distancing, and shields in between workers, are just some of the new safety measures they have put into place.

"I think social distancing is the one take away that we probably all underestimated the effect of that," he said.

Miller says they've transformed the way they run their operations at the plant. He says he's confident in the safety implements that are in place.