FEMA awards Iowa with $78 million for COVID-19 response

(KWWL) - FEMA has awarded the state of Iowa with $78 million to help reimburse expenses for emergency protective measures as a result of its response to COIVD-19.

According to our sister station KWWL, the grant funds are authorized under a major disaster declaration approved by President Trump on March 29 for the entire state.

The money reimburses 75% of projected eligible costs associated with buying essential personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies and equipment during the months of May and June 2020.

The supplies include medical gowns, surgical masks, face shields, safety glasses and gloves, disinfectants, respirators and viral swab collection kits.

This obligation also includes: $19.5 million in contract services for TestIowa, $35,000 in contract services associated with overseas PPE purchases and $13.7 million for additional medical supplies and equipment for the month of April.

All figures represent the 75% federal share.

The 25% is paid by the grant recipient. In addition to the $78 million, FEMA has obligated the following money for Iowa (75 percent federal share):