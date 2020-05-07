Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 in northeast Nebraska Thursday afternoon.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department said as of May 7 there have been 31 positive COVID-19 tests in its health district.

The NNPHD's district includes Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties. Health officials say Cedar County has had five cases, Dixon County has had 15 cases, Thurston County has had nine cases, and Wayne has had two cases.

Thus far there have been 338 tests done in NNPHD's health district, with 268 of them coming back negative. Officials say 39 tests are still pending results.