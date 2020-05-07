Friends and family surprise 89 year old Nebraskan for his birthday

(KTIV) So many of us have been cooped up, quarantined and isolated for so long that we've had to come up with ways to stay connected from a distance.

Wednesday night, the family and friends of LeRoy Petersen organized a parade of 30 cars, trucks and SUVs to drive by his Wisner, Nebraska, home to wish him a happy 89th birthday.



Leading the parade were Wisner police with their sirens on!

After the parade, most of LeRoy's family and friends hopped out of their cars to sing "Happy Birthday" to him.



LeRoy and his wife Bonnie will celebrate another milestone in August, their 68th wedding anniversary.



Happy Birthday, LeRoy, from all of us here at KTIV!