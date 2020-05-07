Iowa reporting 655 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials reported 655 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 11,059.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 12 additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the state's total to 231.

Currently, state health officials say 4,266 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Health officials say out of the 66,427 Iowans tested for COVID-19 a total of 55,368 of them came back negative. This means about 1 out of 46 Iowans have been tested.

The IDPH says there are 417 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 151 of them are in Intensive Care Units and 107 are on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 97 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Health officials say 46 of them are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

Officials say northwest Iowa still has 506 inpatient beds, 67 ICU beds and 51 ventilators available.