Siouxland school administrators host ‘teacher appreciation breakfast drive-thru’

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) -- South Sioux City School Administrators held a special event this morning to show teachers how much they appreciate them.

A drive-thru breakfast was set up at the South Sioux City High School parking lot.

Teachers and their families were invited to drive by and pick up a free meal and a yard sign.

Superintendent Todd Strom said this was a nice way to allow the teachers and administrators to see each other in person again.

He said this was also a small gesture to show the teachers how much they appreciate them, especially during these difficult times.

"Not only during this time but always, I think now more than ever our community had realized what a tremendous asset and how thankful we are to have fantastic teachers and none better than the ones we have at SSC schools," said Todd Strom, SSC Community School District Superintendent.

Strom said both the meals and yard signs were funded by community donations.