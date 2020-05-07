Mobile COVID testing site hosted in West Point, Nebraska Thursday

WEST POINT, Nebraska (KTIV) - A COVID-19 mobile testing unit was in full operation in West Point, Nebraska Thursday.

The drive-thru testing unit was being hosted at the Cuming County Fairground in West Point by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, and the Nebraska National Guard.



They had 125 tests on hand for residents and workers that reside in Madison, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt Counties.



A Lieutenant with the National Guard says they offer support to the Elkhorn Valley Public Health Department in giving the tests, and they enjoy helping their communities in this difficult time.

"We're out here, we're supporting, we're trying to do everything that we can to help our local communities, quite a few of us do live local and we love supporting our communities. We absolutely love the job that we do,"said Lt. Kevin Peatrowsky, Nebraska National Guard.

The tests were offered free of charge, and residents were asked to pre-register online before arriving to the testing site.