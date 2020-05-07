Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 7,190

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials said Thursday there have been 419 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. This bring's Nebraska statewide total to 7,190.

On Thursday, officials reported four more COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the state's total since the outbreak to 90.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says out of the 40,482 people tested for the virus, 33,222 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't report the total number of recovered cases.