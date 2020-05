SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police say no one was hurt after shots were fired in a northside neighborhood Thursday night.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. police were called to the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue for a report of "shots fired".

There, police found shell casings on the ground.

Police say they can't confirm if any vehicles were hit.

Again, police say no one was injured.

The case remains under investigation.