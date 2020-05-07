Rain moves in Thursday, clears out overnight with frost and freeze potential

**Freeze Warning for Lincoln, Lyon and Osceola Counties late tonight into Friday morning**

**Freeze Watch for northern Siouxland late tonight into Friday morning**



Skies are starting off mostly clear with some patchy fog trying to form.



Temperatures have dipped into the 30s for a large part of the area for a cool start.



A system is sliding toward us and will increase cloud cover quickly over the next few hours with the potential for some showers by mid-morning, mainly in western Siouxland.



Rain becomes more widespread in the afternoon and evening with some thunder possible.



Highs will stall in the mid 50s with the clouds and rain overhead.



Rain begins to wrap up around midnight with clouds clearing away quickly.



This will allow temperatures to drop well into the 30s.



Winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour may help to keep the frost potential a little lower but, with temperatures approaching or maybe even dipping below 32 in northern Siouxland, freezing becomes a concern.



To be safe, you may want to bring any potted plants inside.



Friday will bring cool sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.



Winds die down Friday night resulting in a higher potential for frost to occur.



Showers return Saturday afternoon with a shower potentially lingering into the morning hours of Mother's Day before clearing takes place.



The potential for frost or freezing conditions continues into Monday morning before warming slowly builds in.