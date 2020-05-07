Services scheduled for Cherokee’s Kenny Bern

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- KENNETH H. “KENNY” BERN, 92, of Cherokee, Iowa, passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Little Sioux Event Center, 201 Linden St. Cherokee, Iowa. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Cherokee, Iowa with military rites by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 of the V.F.W. and the Cherokee American Legion.

Public visitation will be held on Saturday, May 9th from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sunday, May 10th from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. During the visitation only 10 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and please practice social distancing. The family will not be present for the visitation. The Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to the Cherokee Education Foundation, Kenny Bern Memorial Fund to support the upcoming Cherokee Athletic Facility Projects, established at Cherokee State Bank 212 W. Willow St. Cherokee, Iowa 51012.