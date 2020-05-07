Showers continue tonight along with a chance of frost for some areas

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Lincoln, Lyon, and Osceola County from 3 AM tonight until 9 AM tomorrow

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Union, Clay, Yankton, Plymouth, Sioux, Emmet, Dickinson, Palo Alto, Clay and O’Brien County starting late tonight into Friday morning

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Holt, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, and Cedar County from 4 AM until 9 AM Friday

It’s been another rainy and cooler day around Siouxland.

The highs reached the upper 50s.

The showers will continue into tonight and the temperatures drop down.

For northern Siouxland the lows will be near the freezing point, so there is a chance that those areas could get a frost.

So if you have plants outside, you may want to move them in.

The showers will also continue in the earlier parts of the night, but they will move out along with the clouds.

That brings more sunshine for Friday, but the high only hits the upper 50s once again.

Friday night also drops down near the freezing point, so expect another chance of frost, possibly even further south.

Saturday will have a chance of late day showers, which last into Saturday night. Saturday’s high will be near 60.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 50s.

Sunday night drops near the freezing point again, expect more frost possibilities for the early morning.

Monday’s high will be in the upper 50s, with a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Wednesday has a chance of showers, with a high in the mid 60s.

Thursday has a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 70.