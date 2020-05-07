Sioux City mayor responds to governor’s decision to partially reopen Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Thursday, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott responded to Gov. Kim Reynolds' decision to allow businesses in Woodbury County to reopen.

Mayor Scott said while reopening is a concern for the people of Woodbury County, people still have the option of staying home.

According to the mayor, only time will tell if this was the right, or wrong, decision to make.

"It's just not my roll to second guess her in this particular deal you know governors and presidents they live by these decisions and if its the right decision she will be good and if its the wrong decision she'll have to answer for it," said Bob Scott, Sioux City Mayor.

He says said is nothing he can do to stop businesses from reopening.

"All she's done basically is open retail and some other limited activity so as a city she has not required us to change our mode of operation, and we are not going to," said Mayor Scott. "I think we will be one of the last ones that she forces to do that and when she does obviously we are going to adhere to what she says that or we might do it ahead of time, but we are not doing anything until May 15th we are not going to change anything we are doing with the City until at least then."

Mayor Scott said he's hopeful that the number of cases continue to go down in the next week.