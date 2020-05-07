South Dakota reporting 846 active COVID-19 cases, 2,028 people have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Public health officials reported Thursday there are currently 846 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

Thus far, there have been 2,905 confirmed positive cases of the virus in South Dakota, an increase of 126 since Wednesday's report.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 2,028 of those cases have recovered.

State health officials say 70 people are currently hospitalized with a total of 236 South Dakotans ever being hospitalized.

On Thursday, South Dakota confirmed two new virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 31.

As of May 7, officials say 20,114 people in South Dakota have been tested for the virus and 17,209 of them came back negative. That means about 86% of all tests done in the state have come back negative.