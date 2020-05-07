Strong Wayne baseball team still hopes to play

WAYNE, Nebraska (KTIV) -- We should find out next week if Nebraska's American Legion baseball teams will be allowed to play. The state and national Legion tournaments have already been cancelled.

Wayne had high hopes that they could contend for a state championship. Just two summers ago, Wayne won the Class B juniors state title and the key players were back to try to win the seniors title. Now, at best, the team will be allowed to play some games against other teams in Northeast Nebraska. If that's all they get, they still take it.

"We hope our guys are getting some stuff done, just preparing as if there was going to be a season," said Wayne Head Coach Adam Hoffman. "You never want to sit around and not do anything and then all of a sudden they tell you that you get a season and we get to come up here and play some games. But we're still holding out hope."

"Yes I'm still playing catch and hitting," said Wayne junior Jacob Kneifl. "I'm practicing with my family and brothers. I'm just trying to stay in shape and trying to get ready for the season."

Wayne just missed the district finals last season.