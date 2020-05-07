Woodbury County campgrounds to remain closed through May 15

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Woodbury County parks and campgrounds are to remain closed until May 15, despite Gov. Reynolds issuing a proclamation Wednesday that allows Iowa campgrounds to reopen.

The Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel made the announcement Thursday morning.

All Woodbury County Conservation Board facilities are to remain closed through May 15 due to COVID-19 exposure concerns, according to a press release.

This includes: Woodbury County Conservation and Board campgrounds, rental cabins, enclosed shelters, restroom, playgrounds, Woodbury County Board park offices the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City, Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park—Browns Lake near Salix, Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland, Midway Park near Moville

“It’s the right thing to do at this time,” stated Heissel in a press release. “Woodbury County is still one of the biggest hot spots in the state with the third highest number of COVID-19 cases. We are concerned about the health and safety of our community. We will continue to assess the situation and communicate with Siouxland District Health Department.”

Educational events, programs and Nature Center rentals are canceled until further notice. Officials say these closures and cancellations are are to re-evaluated next week and are subject to future extensions.

Officials say Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching and general recreation. All restrooms will remain closed.