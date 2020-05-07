Officials confirm three new COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported Thursday that there has been three additional COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County.

This brings the county's total deaths up to seven.

Siouxland District Health also reported 87 new COVID-19 cases in the county, for a total of 1,426 confirmed cases as of May 7. The department says it is changing the method it uses to obtain recovered case counts so there were no updated numbers on recoveries Thursday.

The SDHD says the three deaths involved the following individuals:

A female between the ages of 61 and 80.

A male between the ages of 61 and 80.

A female over the age of 81.

No additional information has been provided about these individuals.