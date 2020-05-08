Another chance for frost tonight followed by shower chances

Emmet and Palo Alto Counties are under a Freeze Warning from 4 AM to 8 AM

All Siouxland counties in Iowa and Lincoln, Union, Dakota, Burt, Cuming, Thurston and Dixon County are under a Frost Advisory from 4 AM to 8 AM

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s a much sunnier day today, but we still have cooler temperatures for this time of the year; The high reached the upper 50s.

We will keep those clear skies tonight.

And temperatures drop down more tonight, putting many counties in a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning.

The lows will be in the low 30s.

It’s another good night to bring in or cover your plants.

Tomorrow will start bringing back clouds, and by the afternoon rain returns to the region.

There is a possibility of getting some thunderstorms, but none look to be severe.

The high will be in the low 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and the high will be in mid 50s.

Sunday night’s low will be in the low 30s.

It’s another night to take in the plants.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 50s.

Tuesday returns the possibility of showers for the day and into the night.

Wednesday will also have a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, this will last into the night.

Thursday will be another day with a chance of rain.

Thursday’s high will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high near 70.