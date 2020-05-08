BVU President Dr. Joshua Merchant resigns

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The 2020-2021 academic school year at Buena Vista University will be bringing with it new leadership.

According to the school, the Board Of Trustees has accepted the resignation of the university's president, Dr. Joshua Merchant, effective immediately.

Merchant has served as the school's president since 2017.

In his place, Dr. Brian Lenzmeier, the school's Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, will serve as Interim President.