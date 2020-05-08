 Skip to Content

Diocese of Sioux City: Suspension on public Masses remain in effect until further notice

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Back on March 16, the Diocese of Sioux City suspended public Masses due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, after consulting with advisors and public health officials, Bishop Walker Nickless confirmed the suspension of public Masses in the Diocese of Sioux City will remain until further notice.

According to a press release from the Diocese, all four Iowa bishops signed a joint statement continuing the suspension of public Masses across the state for an undetermined time period. This was in response to a resolution issued by Gov. Reynolds, authorizing public church services at the discretion of spiritual leadership.

Bishop Nickless says he and his advisors will monitor public health data on a national, state and regional basis to determine what decision should be made in regards to returning to public liturgies.

“This demands a great sacrifice for the faithful, and I am grateful for their patience and understanding at this difficult time,” said Bishop Nickless.

The dispensation for the Sunday obligation to attend Mass remains for the time being as well.

