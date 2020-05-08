Dordt University Choir sings Alma Mater virtually

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) -- The Dordt University choir is still finding ways to make music even though they can't all be together.

This is a video of students singing the university's Alma Mater.

University officials said the choir was supposed to record it on tour this spring at their home concert, but due to COVID-19, that was postponed.

So the choir director, Ryan Smit, created a recording of himself conducting the song, with some piano in the background, to help keep students on the same tempo and track.

Each student then recorded themselves at home singing and submitted their own video.

Then, it was all edited together to create this pretty cool piece.

You can check out the full video here.