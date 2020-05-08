Father & Son arrested in Ahmaud Arbery shooting

(NBC News) A father and son have been arrested for the February murder of 25-year old Amhaud Arbery.

Arbery's family says he was out jogging near their Brunswick, Georgia home when he was chased down and killed.

No charges were filed until video of the encounter that ended in Arbery's death was leaked, contradicting the official police report.

64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his son Travis, 34, have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

"I watched the video depicting Mr Arbery's last moments I can tell you it's absolutely horrific and Georgians deserve answers," Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said just hours prior to the arrest of the McMichaels.

Gregory McMichael, a former police officer, told investigators there had been "several break-ins in the neighborhood" and a man he viewed as "the suspect" was "running down the street" when he and his son grabbed their guns and went after him.

McMichael claims Arbery "began to violently attack his son Travis" and that the 25-year-old was killed during a fight over his son's weapon.

Arbery's mother insists her son was unarmed, and was just jogging.

