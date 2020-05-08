Iowa Lakes hoops standout signs NCAA Division 1 letter of intent

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (Courtesy Iowa Lakes C.C.) -- Iowa Lakes sophomore point guard Justin Brookens has signed a national letter of intent to play at Western Illinois University. Western Illinois is an NCAA Division 1 school out of Macomb, Illinois. They are coached by first year head coach Rob Jeter.

“Committing to Western Illinois was the best fit for me to showcase my talents, develop as a player on and off the court, while being around a good group of guys," said Brookens. " I am looking forward to the upcoming season, the challenges that come with it and learning in the process. Iowa Lakes had a big influence on my decision. The philosophy and style Coach Larson and his coaching staff teach is very similar to Head Coach Rob Jeter’s and I wanted to continue to play in that style. Coach Larson and his staff helped me develop a fast pace play style that will translate to any level where I could be successful. They taught me the simple things that could make me a better player on the court and a better person off the court and I appreciate them for that.”

Brookens, a Milwaukee native, was named a NJCAA First Team All-American, a First-Team All-NJCAA Region XI Member, and the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Co-Player of the year during his sophomore season. He helped lead the Lakers to an overall record of 26-6 and an ICCAC record of 13-3.

"JB had a very good year for us," said Iowa Lakes Head Men’s Basketball Coach Troy Larson. " Good to see him rewarded with a Division 1 scholarship at Western Illinois. They are getting a good player but more importantly a high character student athlete. JB is a gym rat who works exceptionally hard in the gym and classroom. We will miss him at Iowa Lakes but are excited to follow his Division 1 career."

Brookens, who lists at 5-foot-9 inches, averaged 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game as a sophomore. Brookens was also 2nd in the country in 3 point fg percentage, shooting 51.7 percent from the perimeter.