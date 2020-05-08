Iowa reporting 398 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials reported 398 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 11,457.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 12 additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the state's total to 243.

Currently, state health officials say 4,685 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered. That's about 40% of all of Iowa's confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health officials say out of the 70,261 Iowans tested for COVID-19 a total of 58,804 of them came back negative.

Across all of Iowa, officials have confirmed 417 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, with 151 of them in Intensive Care Units and 107 on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 97 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The IDPH says 46 of them are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

Northwest Iowa still has 506 inpatient beds, 67 ICU beds and 51 ventilators available.