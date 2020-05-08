Jaci Hermstad laid to rest in Storm Lake, Iowa

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) -- The funeral for Jaci Hermstad, a Spencer, Iowa woman who passed away after a hard-fought battle against an aggressive form of ALS, is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

According to the family, a larger Celebration Of Life event will be scheduled at a later date, when pandemic restrictions are relaxed.

If you wish to send condolences to the Hermstad family, email them to connect@ktiv.com.

The story of Jaci Hermstad's battle against ALS

April 10, 2019 - The Hermstad family learns of an experimental drug that could potentially treat Jaci's ALS.

April 13, 2019 - Fundraising begins for Jaci so she can be treated with an experimental therapy designed specifically for her.

May 8, 2019 - FDA approves testing of potentially life-saving ALS drug for Jaci.

May 21, 2019 - Iowa Congressman Steve King introduces bill to quickly approve the potentially life-saving drug for Jaci.

May 24, 2019 - FDA approves first dose of experimental medication for Jaci.

May 31, 2019 - Cherokee organizations team up to raise money for Jaci.

June 11, 2019 - Jaci receives first dose of FDA-approved drug.

July 21, 2019 - Jaci returns home after two months of treatments for ALS.

October 17, 2019 - Jaci shows signs of progress in fight against ALS.

March 30, 2020 - Community drives by Jaci's home to show her support and kindness.

April 22, 2020 - Jaci is moved to hospice care.

April 27, 2020 - Community puts on horse parade for Jaci.

May 1, 2020 - Jaci passes away.