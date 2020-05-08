Local agency honors caregivers by providing free meals at drive-thru lunch

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- An agency that provides in-home care and adult care to families throughout the Sioux City area hosted a special event to honor their caregivers for their dedication during the pandemic.

The owner and director of Visiting Angels, Kristen Hammerstrom, held a drive-thru lunch at their facility's parking lot. Caregivers were invited to pick-up a free meal.

She says recently they have been busy delivering groceries and making sure seniors have a companion during these difficult times.

"We wanted to just give them a nice gesture so we just bought them lunch, and they are coming through as a drive-thru, and we are handing them a lunch and thanking them for their service," said Hammerstrom.

Visiting Angels has caregivers all over Nebraska and South Dakota too, including Dakota City, Dakota Dunes, and Elk Point.

Hammerstrom says the caregivers have a special certification to properly care for seniors during the pandemic.