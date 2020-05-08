MercyOne doctor says communities need to reopen cautiously or risk starting a second surge of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As Siouxland continues to battle COVID-19, many of you have questions and some of you have shared them with us.

KTIV's Jennifer Lenzini was joined by Doctor Larry Volz, the chief medical officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, to answer some of those questions.

Jennifer: The former colleague of a viewer has been diagnosed with neutropenia. He is wondering if he is more susceptible to COVID-19?

Dr. Volz: Neutropenia means that their colleague does not have enough white blood cells, and when white cell count drops below a certain level you become at risk for infection.

They're not necessarily at any higher risk for contracting the infection, they're just at a much higher risk for getting sick from the infection.

So it won't impact you at all, but as far as your colleague goes, they really need to be careful and you need need to be respectful of them and make sure that you're following practices. But they are at high risk so they need to be particularly cautious.

Jennifer: What is it going to really take for Woodbury County to reduce all the positive cases? A viewer wants to know if someone who has already had and recovered from COVID-19 resumes normal activity if they could then catch the virus and pass it along again?

Dr. Volz: What it's going to take for Woodbury County to really get those cases under control is we have to do better than what we're doing with our social distancing and what we are doing with masks and protecting ourselves and each other.

The stores, when we go out, people are still not wearing masks and they're still placing us at risk. As we start to open up, this is going to put us at risk for a second surge. We're in the midst of one and if we start going more public and people are exposing each other with the virus we're going to be at significant risk for developing more cases.

So we have to do this cautiously.

Once someone's been infected we are not certain yet as to whether they can carry the virus and transmit it again. So if you get antibody tested and you show that you have the antibodies, we are not sure that you are protected and we are not sure if you can carry that virus to somebody else or not.

Several times a week, KTIV will check in with health professionals from around Siouxland. So, if you have a medical question about COVID-19 that you would like us to ask, you can e-mail it to us at connect@ktiv.com