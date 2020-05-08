Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 7,831, officials report two new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials said Friday that there have been 641 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings Nebraska's statewide total to 7,831.

On Friday, officials reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing Nebraska's total since the outbreak to 92.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says out of the 43,046 people tested for the virus, 35,145 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't report the total number of recovered cases.