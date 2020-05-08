Official: Nebraska schools should be able to reopen on time

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Nebraska's education commissioner says schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic should be able to reopen on schedule this fall.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said during a Thursday news conference with Gov. Pete Ricketts that opening dates would depend on local health conditions.

Nebraska had 7,190 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Friday morning. Ninety people in Nebraska have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Meanwhile, the shutdown caused by the virus is forcing Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium to furlough workers and eliminate positions after cutting its budget by 36%. The zoo has been closed since March 16.