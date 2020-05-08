Officials confirm 116 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported 116 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County on Friday. According to SDHD, the total case count is now 1,542. The department says it is changing the method it uses to obtain recovered case counts so there were no updated numbers on recoveries Thursday.

The total number of deaths in the county is up to seven.

Siouxland District Health also reported 116 total hospitalizations as of May 7, and of those cases, 50 individuals have been discharged.