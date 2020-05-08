Officials confirm 1,407 total COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, NE
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Dakota County, Nebraska health officials announced 361 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, May 8.
According to the Dakota County Department of Health, this brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dakota County up to 1,407.
No new deaths were reported. Thus far there has been five virus-related deaths in the county.
The Dakota County Health Department is urging Nebraskans to follow the "Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy."
- Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits.
- Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
- Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you.
- Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds.
- Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities.
- Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.
