Pence staffer tests positive for COVID-19

UPDATE:

Washington (CNN) -- A member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for COVID-19, two sources familiar tell CNN.

Pence's Friday morning flight to Iowa was delayed on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews for about an hour, and some people deplaned, according to White House pool reports.The person who tested positive was not on the trip, but there was concern about other people on the plane having been in contact with the positive individual, a source familiar told CNN.

The vice president is currently en route to Des Moines, Iowa, where he will participate in a discussion with faith leaders on responsible religious and spiritual gatherings followed by a roundtable on securing the food supply.The vice president's office has declined to comment.

The new case of coronavirus among the vice president's staff comes a day after one of President Donald Trump's personal valets tested positive.

Valets assist the President and first family with a variety of personal tasks.

They are responsible for the President's food and beverage not only in the West Wing but they also travel with him when he's on the road or out of the country.

PREVIOUS:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence has called Iowa's response to the coronavirus "a success story" but he may find a less rosy reality when he visits Des Moines on Friday.

Due to the vice president's visit, there will be no news conference from Gov. Kim Reynolds.

As Pence visits the state's capital, a recent rise in confirmed infections in the city has alarmed the mayor and medical officials.

Even the federal coronavirus task force Pence leads has expressed concern about the city's toll.

Pence is scheduled to encourage faith leaders to responsibly resume in-person church services, even as many say they'll refrain for now to stop the virus's spread.

Pence will also meet with grocery and agriculture leaders to discuss food supply.