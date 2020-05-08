Siouxland Christian’s Seggerman earns volleyball scholarship

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Men's volleyball is a growing sport in Siouxland. Morningside, Briar Cliff and Dordt have men's college teams. High school volleyball hasn't taken hold here, just yet. For Mitch Seggerman, volleyball is a passion that started when he was seven years old.

"I started playing in second grade," said Seggerman. "My mom was a coach and I would always just go to practice with her and that's how I started playing the game I guess."

Even though boys volleyball isn't a high school sport in Iowa, Seggerman stayed close to the game by working as a student manager for the Siouxland Christian girls team.

"It was a way for me to still play the game and still scrimmage and just keep myself in the game without actually having to travel at 14-years-old," said Seggerman.

Seggerman's itch to play the game led him to a boys club team in Lincoln, Nebraska. He made the trip to Lincoln every weekend for practice and the team travels all over the midwest to play in tournaments. Seggerman says that gave him the opportunity to play the game he loves and get seen by college coaches.

"Having that outlet to be able to go and play in front of coaches, play in bigger cities in front of people where I could get seen in order to play for college," said Seggerman. "That was huge just because there's nothing like that around here."

All of the hard work and long trips paid off. Seggerman received multiple scholarship offers and chose to play college volleyball at Saint Xavier University in Chicago.

"I like Chicago a lot," said Seggerman. "I love the school a lot. I love the program, like the coaches. I'm just very very excited about the whole thing."

Seggerman will be a freshman at Saint Xavier University in the fall.