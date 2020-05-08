Siouxland hospital urging everyone to take wearing masks seriously

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- With the number of positive cases continuing to grow in our community, UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes Hospital is urging everyone to take wearing face masks seriously.

Unity-Point Health St. Lukes Hospital is now requiring the use of face masks inside their facility.

The president of the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Foundation, Susan Unger says the use of masks is critical to slow the spread of the virus.

"Mostly because the coronavirus as we all know is extremely contagious," said Unger. "I would like to stress the importance of wearing your masks, wearing those masks is an important part of keeping this coronavirus numbers down in our tri-state region".

Earlier this month the hospital started "Masks for May Day" -- a call to action to raise face masks for their employees and patients. The community has donated over 4,000 masks to the hospital.

"We want to thank them, we want everyone to feel good for what they've done. You have really stepped up when we needed you, remember that you are doing this for our health care workers, and our health care workers are wanting people to wear those masks for everyone in Sioux City," said Unger.

Unger says by taking care of yourself and wearing your masks, you are also taking care of health care workers.

Their goal is to get 6,000 masks. If you would like to donate masks you can either drop them off inside the hospital doors, or a valet team member can meet you at your car.

Unger added that Unity-Point also needs gown donations. KTIV will share the specific requirements they have for gowns as soon as it's available.