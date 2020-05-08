South Dakota reporting 1,044 active COVID-19 cases, 2,069 people have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Public health officials reported Friday that there are currently 1,044 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota. That's an increase of 198 since Thursday's report.

Thus far, there have been 3,144 confirmed positive cases of the virus in South Dakota, an increase of 239 since Thursday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 2,069 of those cases have recovered.

State health officials say 76 people are currently hospitalized with a total of 247 South Dakotans ever being hospitalized.

On Friday, South Dakota announced no new virus-related deaths, leaving the statewide total at 31.

As of May 8, officials say 21,293 people in South Dakota have been tested for the virus and 18,149 of them came back negative. That means about 85% of all tests done in the state have come back negative.