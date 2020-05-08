Sunny but staying cool with more frost chances through the weekend

**Frost Advisory for most of Siouxland Friday night into Saturday morning**



The cold front that brought yesterday's rain has moved south with skies clearing quickly behind it.



Winds have also stirred up out of the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour and it is chilly with temperatures in the 30s.



That breeze will stay in place today and temperatures will only recover to the mid to upper 50s despite plenty of sunshine through the day.



Winds calm this evening and, though some clouds push into the area, we may still have to deal with frost overnight into the morning.



Temperatures will again dip to near the freezing mark but we are looking at a dry start to Saturday.



Showers will move in for the afternoon with winds turning blustery.



Mother's Day will be similar to our Friday with cool and breezy conditions as highs reach the mid 50s.



Widespread frost looks likely Sunday night with some freezing possible as we drop to near or even below freezing.



Next week starts with dry conditions before more rain chances arrive, possibly as early as Tuesday but more likely Wednesday and Thursday.



Temperatures do warm by the middle of the week with 70s possible by Thursday.