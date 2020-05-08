Vice President Pence speaks with food industry leaders in Iowa

(NBC News) - Vice President Mike Pence spoke with religious and food industry leaders in Iowa on Friday.

Once on the ground in the Hawkeye State, the Vice President and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds met with religious leaders to cite the need for faith during the pandemic while urging churches and religious institutions to restart in-person services.

Pence praised the compassion of the church leaders.

Afterwards, Pence traveled to Hy-Vee's headquarters in west Des Moines to speak with Iowa food supply leaders.

He commended the industry for stepping up to the challenge to continue to put food on American families' tables.

"Grocery stores are going to stay open and are on the front end of this epidemic," said Pence. "This is an industry that said we are going to be there for the American people and operate in a safe and responsible way and I know every American has been grateful for that."

But not everyone was happy with the Vice President's visit.

A group of people gathered outside the Hy-Vee headquarters to host the "Empty Shoe Protest" to bring awareness to the number of Iowans live lost and affected by COVID-19.