WATCH LIVE: Siouxland District Health officials hold news conference on COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A joint press conference involving Siouxland health officials is scheduled for Friday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

Officials with Siouxland District Health Department and Siouxland Community Health Center will share the latest on testing efforts for Woodbury County.

Also, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President, Chris McGowan

will be in attendance to talk about the Chamber’s efforts to support businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

