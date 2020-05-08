WATCH LIVE: Siouxland District Health officials hold news conference on COVID-19

WATCH LIVE: Siouxland District Health officials hold news conference on COVID-19New
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A joint press conference involving Siouxland health officials is scheduled for Friday, May 7 at 2 p.m.
Officials with Siouxland District Health Department and Siouxland Community Health Center will share the latest on testing efforts for Woodbury County.
Also, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President, Chris McGowan
will be in attendance to talk about the Chamber’s efforts to support businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.
