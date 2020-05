SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Saturday, Siouxland District Health reported 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, bringing the total to 1,590.

According to the figures, 5,158 people have been tested for the virus, with 214 total hospitalizations.

Courtesy: Siouxland District Health

Fifty-five people have been hospitalized and discharged.

The figures also show eight deaths from the virus, up one from Friday.