Health experts answer whether it is safe or not to visit loved ones on Mother’s Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As we reach yet another week of quarantine, working from home, and many other restrictions, many people are desperately wanting to go out and interact with others, especially their loved ones on Mother's Day. But the question is raised: is it safe yet to visit Mom on Mother's Day?

In short, the answer is one we've been hearing for months now; abide by CDC guidelines and stay home as often as possible.

"Limit trips to only essential trips, and limit social gatherings. We do recommend, though, if you do want to go out and see family and go to other people's homes, to socially distance from each other, so stay the six feet apart, stay outside if you can," said Plymouth County Health Public Health Director Tara Geddes.

If those options aren't available, experts recommend the many other allies available to communicate and celebrate with loved ones. Zoom, FaceTime, even a simple phone call is recommended over traveling anywhere this weekend.

"The best thing to do is look for other means of communication and how you can connect to those individuals and utilize some technology to hopefully help during this time as our numbers are increasing, we want to make sure we're reducing that risk of transmission to individuals and other family members that are vulnerable," said Geddes.

Experts say while some areas are going through soft re-openings, it is still important for each individual to put maximum safety as a top priority.

"Throughout the state we're seeing some relaxing of the business closures. While those are great things, we still need every body to be personally accountable. Just because businesses are starting to open up with restrictions does not mean that it is still safe for all of us to go out there," said Geddes.