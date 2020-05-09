Iowa reporting 214 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials reported 214 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 11,671.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been nine additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the state's total to 252.

Currently, state health officials say 5,011 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered. That's about 43% of all of Iowa's confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health officials say out of the 70,476 Iowans tested for COVID-19 a total of 59,805 of them came back negative.

Across all of Iowa, officials have confirmed 402 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, with 161 of them in Intensive Care Units and 106 on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 88 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The IDPH says 43 of them are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

Northwest Iowa still has 566 inpatient beds, 99 ICU beds and 62 ventilators available.