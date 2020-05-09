Nebraska COVID-19 cases surpass 8,000, officials report four new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials said Saturday that there have been 403 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings Nebraska's statewide total to 8,234.

On Saturday, officials reported four more COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing Nebraska's total since the outbreak to 96.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says out of the 45,644 people tested for the virus, 37,335 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't report the total number of recovered cases.