Postponed season gives X’s more time to get ballpark ready

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers were scheduled to begin spring training this week. But when the season was postponed to July, baseball activities were put on hold.

The X's first game was originally scheduled for May 19th. But now the American Association won't return until at least early July with the hopes of an 80 game schedule. Of course, the Explorers would like to be gearing up for the season right now, but Director of Baseball and Stadium Operations Boyd Pitkin says the delay isn't all bad.

"Be honest with you, the late start is kind of helping I'm not going to lie," said Pitkin. "There's a lot of things that need to be done out here at Lewis and Clark Park. This extra time give us a little bit of that leeway where we need to make sure that we have everything in order out here."

The American Association hasn't released an official start date.