Showers continue into the night along with colder temperatures

A Freeze Warning has been issued for western Siouxland starting late tonight into tomorrow morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The sunshine we had yesterday disappeared for Saturday.

Clouds built up this morning, and rain showers moved in.

The first part of the day, the rain was out west, but the system has moved east through the day.

Everyone is expected to get some rainfall from this system as we move into the night.

Light showers continue as we head towards sundown.

The high reached the upper 50s, and winds were gusting around 30 mph.

Tonight will be another cooler night, with lows in the mid 30s, and gusty winds.

Areas out west are expected to drop below freezing, and therefore those areas are under the Freeze Warning.

It’s another night of covering plants or bringing them in.

The breezy winds keep up through Sunday as well.

Sunshine will return partially, but clouds increase through the day.

It will be cooler again as well, with highs reaching the mid 50s.

Sunday night has another low near the freezing point.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 50s.

Tuesday continue to be cloudy, with a high in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will likely see rain, which continues into the night.

The high will be in the low 60s.

Thursday could see more rain, with a high in the low 70s.

Friday looks similar to Thursday.

Saturday may also have some showers, with a high in the mid 70s.