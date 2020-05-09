Sioux City History Projects award recipients announced

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The Sioux City Public Museum announced its Sioux City History Projects award recipients online on Saturday. For the first time in 29 years, the Museum was not able to host the reception and awards ceremony for the annual exhibit due to the current public health situation.

A video of the award-winning projects is available here.

Models and posters of local historic landmarks, people, and events created by 4th-grade students were showcased in the Sioux City History Projects exhibit, which opened on March 14. After the Museum closed to the public, Museum staff created online videos and a virtual tour to make the exhibit accessible to the public.

In addition to the five traditional awards from the Museum’s staff and volunteer boards, this year featured a “People’s Choice Award” with votes from more than 200 Facebook users. The award temporarily replaces the “Student’s Choice Award” which is determined by the votes of students participating in school tours.

Sioux City Museum & Historical Association Award (Tie): Gracie Nelson - Palmer Candy Company and Leo Wheelock - 1890 Sioux City Corn Palace

President’s Award: Finley Milner - United Airlines Flight 232

Trustee’s Award: Hudson Spencer - John Peirce Mansion

Museum Staff Award: Ayla Vollmer - Sioux City Public Museum

Director’s Award: Annmarie Pistello - Sioux City Elevated Railway

People’s Choice Award: Jazlin Cherkas - Sioux City Central High School

After studying local history, more than 900 students from 13 participating schools created history projects, which are selected according to their uniqueness, quality and how they relate to Sioux City history. The number of projects each school has on display is determined by their enrollment.

All of the following 80 students with projects on display will receive a blue ribbon: Bryant Elementary - Dylan Cordova, River Godbersen, Amareese Rios, Chloe Simon; Holy Cross School - Francie Fairchild, David Hindman, Matthew Jorstad, Gracie Nelson; Hunt Elementary - Tayvon Blair, Fatima Orozco, Giovanni Rodriguez, Kandon Trudeau;Irving Elementary - Jordan Aragon, Trinh Bui, Elena De Los Santos, Annalize Denney, Kristal Mazariegos, Monica Mazariegos, Albert Nguyen, Christian Perez, Maria Perez Lucas, Fernando Sebastian Molina; Leeds Elementary - Atifa Alahi, Joe Cowell, Bailley Cronk, Abdiel Lujano, Annmarie Pistello, Uriel Rojas, Peyton Rose, Hudson Spencer, Andre Thomas, Ayla Vollmer; Loess Hills Elementary - Anthony Aguirre, Maycee Emmick, Alexa Garcia, Ryleigh Heitzman, Marissa Hoffman, Isabell Pickering, Dalen Schoenherr, Karely Vazquez; Morningside Elementary - Kenneth Burton, Ava Cooper, Derek Gallup, Jair Garcia, Peyton Markowsky, Peyton Radley, Liam Redwine, Cora Salter; Perry Creek Elementary - Asher Willson, Jazlin Cherkas, Xander Friis, Claire Hamann, Willow Kyle, Luz Morales Segura, Leo Wheelock, Braxton Wolff; Riverside Elementary - Megan Hoklin, Kylie McDermott, Jose Megia; Spalding Park Elementary - Anthony Aguilar, Zephyr Beckwith, Aaron Benavente, Jenna Bowman, Aamir Brown, Norah Kobes, Finley Milner, Madison Woods; St. Paul Lutheran School - Beau Wagner; Sunnyside Elementary - Lainey Blankenship, Sophia Caravan, Kameron Dorr, Lexi Murphy, Kennedy Villafan, Kayden Wright; Unity Elementary - Corvin Case, Violet Davis, Georgia Madison, Darron Mothershed, Jozef Norton, and Gabby Robertson.