South Dakota reporting 1,234 active COVID-19 cases, 2,125 people have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Public health officials reported Saturday that there are currently 1,234 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota. That's an increase of 190 since Friday's report.

Thus far, there have been 3,393 confirmed positive cases of the virus in South Dakota, an increase of 249 since Friday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 2,125 of those cases have recovered.

State health officials say 79 people are currently hospitalized with a total of 253 South Dakotans ever being hospitalized.

On Saturday, South Dakota announced 3 new virus-related deaths, leaving the statewide total at 34.

As of May 9, officials say there have been 19,559 negative tests in the state.