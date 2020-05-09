Taco House in Milford, Iowa prepares for summer months during COVID-19 pandemic

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) -- The area of Okoboji, Iowa is a hub for fun during the summer months. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic adjustments are being made to help stop the spread.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic restaurants around the Okoboji area have been making adjustments to keep their doors open. Now, with the summer months approaching they have to continue with those adjustments.

"We're just trying to do it the best we can given the situation," said Christina Hamrick, Taco House Owner.

Like many, the Okoboji favorite Taco House had to make the move to carry-out only to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Christina Hamrick has worked for the Taco House for 18 years and just took over ownership of the restaurant last year.

She says they're trying to stay positive as the busy summer months approach.

"Since I had been here so long, one of things was 'oh you've seen it all' and I definitely would have never in a million years thought that this could be an option. But it is what it is. We'll get through it and hopefully before we know it we'll be back to our regular everyday summer," said Hamrick.

Loyal customers from all around the area still come to the Taco House to enjoy their food -- even if they can't sit and stay.

"I think they're doing a good job. They're making their food quick. They're adapting. Taco House is something that everyone loves around here so it's good to see people coming out and supporting it," said Nico Feroni, Taco House Customer.

Hamrick says she's thankful for the customers that keep her doors open.

"Being a person that just took over a business, as soon as we started hearing about the COVID-19, we were unsure whether we would be able to stay open," she said. "So, to have them help out it takes a lot of stress out of the situation. You know, you just feel how appreciated your business is," said Hamrick.

Leaders with the Taco House say they hope to open their dine-in as soon as possible.

