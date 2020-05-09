The hunt is on: balloon sculptures put up around Vermillion on the weekends

VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) -- For about a month, people in Vermillion, South Dakota have been on the hunt. The hunt, for balloons that is.

Tucked across Vermillion on the weekends, you might find Little Bo Peep, Yoda, Olaf, or even Charlie the Coyote. All in balloon form.

"I want people to have something to smile about," said Michele Turner, owner of Red Bird Balloons. "I would see these lovely messages of hope around the neighborhood that people wrote in chalk and I thought I want to do something like that, that will bring a smile to people's faces."

So the Balloon Hunt began.

"It was going to be a one and done and when I saw it was really cheering up people, people were sending me messages about how it made their day, how they smiled, how their kids enjoyed it," said Turner. "I decided I would do it on the weekends and keep it going as long as we are in quarantine."

So every Thursday or Friday night, Turner gets to work. She creates about five balloon sculptures for the hunt.

On Saturday or Sunday, depending on the weather, she'll place them around Vermillion.

Once she's done, she'll post to her Facebook Page "Red Bird Balloons" and let people know the hunt is on.

"If it's a lot of balloons, it will obviously take me longer," said Turner. "So the mermaid tail for example last week took me about two hours to build."

Many hours of building for 24 hours of fun for families.

"There's so much to frown about right now," said Turner. "There's so much anxiety and just worry and I wanted something that would brighten people. Help them feel a little bit of fear in a moment when we are all dealing with something that is really challenging."

Turner said she's not looking for any donations at this point.

The sculptures are taken down around 8 p.m. on Sundays so be sure to check out her Facebook Page, Red Bird Balloons, for updates on the hunt.