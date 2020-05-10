American Legion baseball suspended nationwide

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday night, the South Dakota Legion Baseball Board of Directors voted to have a legion baseball season. However, the National Headquarters for American Legion Baseball overruled that decision on Sunday, suspending the season.

Other states such as North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin has already cancelled their legion seasons but South Dakota wanted to give the season a go. The South Dakota board of directors had voted to have the regular season with safety guidelines for each team to follow. But with the decision from the National level, there will be no American Legion sanctioned baseball nationwide this summer. Teams can still play an unsanctioned summer baseball season if they choose.